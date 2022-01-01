HAMILTON — On an unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve close to 100 people turned out to take a dip in the Mill Pond at the Hamilton beach for the Jack D. Gibson Memorial Polar Bear Plunge.
The event has been a New Year’s Eve staple in the small town in southern Steuben County for decades.
Friday’s plunge saw open waters that were close to 40 degrees. The air temperature at the time of the plunge was 44 degrees.
Long time polar bear participants Larry Bassett, of Angola and Judy Bireley made their way into the water along with other regulars.
The event is sponsored by the Hamilton Lions Club with proceeds from the plunge going to scholarships for students at Hamilton High School and Garrett High School. Gibson was a long time educator.
