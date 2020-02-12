ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is no longer providing birth announcements to the media, mainly The Herald Republican, due to a change in policy.
Jenny Culler, Cameron’s new birthing center director, said the change in policy is due to safety concerns, specifically to prevent abductions of children. The policy became effective on Jan. 17. The newspaper was informed of it on Tuesday.
“This decision has been made in accordance with The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ... stating health care facilities should not provide birth announcements to the media. These announcements could cause a potential risk for infant abduction within the hospital or at the home. Because of this recommendation and Cameron choosing to offer the safest and highest quality of care to our patients and their families, Cameron will no longer be providing birth announcements to the media,” said a prepared statement from Culler.
Cameron President and CEO Connie McCahill said the concern is mainly for when the mother and child return home, not necessarily while they’re in the hospital, which has a state-of-the-art, ultra-secure birthing center.
“If parents would like to submit their birth announcements to the media, they are welcome to directly reach out to their local news provider,” Culler said. “Thank you for understanding and for helping to offer the safest and highest quality of care to our community members.”
People with questions about the new policy may call Cameron’s customer service line at 667-5452.
Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello said the newspaper will continue to publish photos of babies and basic information about their families if parents wish to submit them. Publication of baby photos is not limited to births at Cameron; photos of newborns from all hospitals are welcomed. The service is free.
“We want to thank the hospital for the many years it did provide us these photos and birth information so families could share their joy with the community,” Marturello said. “The birth of a baby is a time for celebration. It marks a new generation joining our community. We hope to continue the service of publishing newborn photos for years to come.”
The Herald Republican will not publish identifying information about a baby’s place of residence; it never has, other than city or town of residence.
People wanting to send birth announcements to The Herald Republican may do so by emailing information to news@kpcmedia.com or ahoos@kpcmedia.com. Information should include the baby’s name, date and time of birth, gender, weight and length, full names of mother and father, city of residence, contact phone number, name of grandparents and names of siblings. Make sure to attach a photograph. By submitting information, people are granting the newspaper permission to publish information about their newborns.
Newborn photos run on Thursdays as they are available. People with questions may call The Herald Republican at 665-3117, ext. 2146.
