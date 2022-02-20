Wolcottville deputy charged with six felonies
ALBION — Authorities allege a Wolcottville deputy town marshal was on duty when he arranged to meet a 16-year-old girl Monday following social media “discussion of sex acts taking place when they met.”
Only Deputy Town Marshal Zarek Finley, 27, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, hadn’t been “discussing” anything with the girl — he had been unknowingly conversing on social media with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
When Finley showed up for Monday’s alleged rendezvous, the FBI and Indiana State Police were there to greet him.
Finley was arrested at approximately 1:33 p.m. Monday by Indiana State Police. He was booked into the Noble County Jail and held without bond until Tuesday’s hearing in Noble Circuit Court.
Finley has been charged with six felony counts against two alleged victims, who were both 16 years old at the time.
Against one alleged victim, Finley has been charged with attempted child seduction, a Level 5 felony; attempted dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony; and attempted possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
Against the second alleged victim, Finley was charged with official misconduct, a Level 6 felony; child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
Potential penalties for a Level 5 felony range from one to six years in prison, while a Level 6 felony carries penalties from six months to 2 1/2 years in jail.
No verdict reached on Auburn lawsuit
ANGOLA — After five hours of testimony Wednesday before a specially-appointed Steuben County judge, attorneys representing the City of Auburn and the Auburn City Council were instructed to provide final arguments in a case over the creation of a utility service board.
The lawsuit, filed by lawyers for Mayor Mike Ley, contends the City Council acted illegally when it created a utility service board that would oversee functions of the Auburn Electric Department and Auburn Essential Services.
Attorneys for both sides were instructed to provide closing arguments to the court by this Wednesday. Until a ruling has been made, neither the mayor’s office nor the utility service board can hire or fire employees or sign any contracts with regard to Auburn Electric or AES.
School districts approve big projects
In separate meetings Tuesday, the DeKalb Central school board and Metropolitan School District of Steuben County approved projects in excess of $11 million.
The DeKalb Central board approved the final components of an $11.96 million facilities plan.
The project will include an artificial turf football field, lighting upgrades at the football field and tennis court, a new running surface for the track, new lockers at the middle school and weight room improvements at the high school.
Construction was expected to begin as soon as spring break, with substantial completion expected by early August.
The MSD of Steuben County board approved two bonds, each worth about $5.8 million, for a total of $11.6 million. Those bonds will cover mostly building upgrades.
Projects include building maintenance, roofing at elementary schools, HVAC and lighting throughout all school buildings, lighting at the football field and repairs to the track.
School attorney said the bonds won’t create a tax increase as the new bonds will come as the district is paying off existing bonds. Annual payments will remain the same, with a maximum 11-year payback with a top interest rate of 5%.
Balloons Aloft going ‘Over the Top’
ANGOLA — After an abbreviated event in 2020 and a scaled-back 2021, organizers of Angola’s annual Balloons Aloft promise 2022 will be “Over the Top.”
“We’re excited to bring all these special shapes and the competition balloons back to Angola,” event director Tim Crooks said. For the first time, the 13th annual Balloons Aloft will feature six special shape balloons over the Steuben County skies. Five will make their debuts at this year’s event.
Balloons Aloft will take place July 8-9 at Angola High School.
Kendallville mayor touts boom year for city
KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe had plenty of accomplishments to tout during this year’s state of city address Tuesday at City Hall.
“In spite of the headwinds, I believe we here are positioned for greatness and as you listen, I think you will agree after you hear all that we have accomplished and everything that is planned for 2022,” Handshoe said.
It wasn’t the first thing mentioned, but the city winning a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant that will help pay for facade makeovers in downtown was arguably the city’s biggest achievement in 2021, with construction on the project slated for later this year.
More than two dozen buildings were submitted for work, with the city realizing it probably has more projects than it does money within the grant.
“We are still on cloud nine that we were one of only two grants awarded across the entire state,” Handshoe said. “We were truly honored that Lt Gov. Suzanne Crouch returned to Kendallville to make a personal delivery of the $2 million check.
“These funds will provide the means with which major changes that our beloved Main Street needs in the form of historic preservation,” the mayor said.
Steuben seeking new surveyor … again
ANGOLA — Steuben County is looking for a new surveyor for the second time in almost as many months.
New surveyor Alexander Steele submitted his resignation Feb. 9 after he was denied a raise by the Steuben County Council.
Recently, Steele asked that his pay be adjusted closer to what was originally budgeted when then-Surveyor Mike Ruff got the position’s pay increased as part of the 2022 budget.
Ruff became surveyor near the end of 2020 when then-Surveyor Larry Gilbert died unexpectedly.
Near the end of 2021, Ruff announced he would not seek election to the office and stepped down.
Because the office is elected and held by a Republican, a Republican caucus will meet Thursday to pick a replacement.
Quick action saves barn, animals
WATERLOO — Quick action by area firefighters prevented destruction of a rural Waterloo barn, and multiple animals inside were rescued Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a 70-foot by 50-foot barn in the 800 block of C.R. 39. Firefighters were dispatched just before 9 p.m. and had the fire contained within an hour after checking for hot spots and extension.
Angola man killed while walking along Toll Road
HOWE — An Angola man died after he was struck by a large truck as he walked along the Toll Road near the Howe-LaGrange exit.
The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post report that shortly after midnight, Nathanael Stewart, 43, of Angola, was found unresponsive and lying in the roadway by one of its troopers Tuesday.
A news release report issued by state police said emergency dispatchers started receiving 911 calls at 11:45 p.m. Monday reporting a person walking on the Toll Road near the 121-mile marker. While troopers were en route, dispatchers received more calls, this time saying that a semi-tractor trailer had struck an object in the roadway in this same area, possibly a person. Troopers from both the Toll Road Post and the Fort Wayne Post responded.
Police do not yet know why Stewart was walking along the Toll Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.