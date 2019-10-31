ANGOLA — The annual RE/MAX Results Angola office’s annual blood drive has grown so much that they brought in three buses.
Good thing they did. There were 142 donors, with 133 units collected. Agents and staff worked many hours putting together the day-long event featuring door prizes, treats and a costume contest. There was also lots of food and fun for those attending, which included many community members.
The 142 donors and 133 unites collected are a new record for the event, with a 25% increase over last year. Wednesday’s event was the 15th for RE/MAX.
Donors included agents and staff, clients and many people from the Angola community. According to the Red Cross, for each donor, three adult lives or six infant lives are saved.
“Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make the blood drive possible,” said Christy Thomson of RE/MAX. “I am very grateful to the community for supporting this amazing event. It goes to show how amazing Steuben County is, when as a small town, we can impact so many lives!”
The event committee for 2019 consisted of Brad Cookson, Desi Isa, Debbie Kinney, Christina Koher, Lexie Michael, Tracey Musser, Monica Rabe, Christy Thomson, and Doug Vanette. Many local businesses donated prizes for the event. The costume contest judges included Bill Harter (Steuben County Coroner), Stu Hamblen (Angola Police Chief), Richard Hickman (Mayor, City of Angola), Tyler Hartman (Owner, Anytime Fitness), and Michelle Clayton (Hallmark Home Mortgage).
Todd Stock, co-owner of RE/MAX Results, praised the team’s generosity and dedication to community service.
“Giving back to our local communities is a core value of our company,” Stock said. “The Angola blood drive is a perfect example of what our agents and staff can achieve working with community partners. They should be proud of their success in helping the Red Cross save lives.”
For more information on blood donation or hosting a blood drive, contact the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana at 484-9336 or redcross.org.
