ANGOLA — For the past nine weeks, since weekly reporting of COVID-19 activity has resumed by the Steuben County Health Department, the county has averaged nearly 140 new cases of the coronavirus a week.
Over the past two reporting weeks, however, the average has been 150 cases a week.
This comes as the delta variant is reportedly in decline across Indiana and the United States.
As of Wednesday, Steuben County had 5,448 cases of COVID-19 all time.
The county has recorded 71 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Steuben County remained in an orange rating for spread of the virus.
The majority of the COVID-19 cases in Steuben County have been amid people younger than 60.
The largest demographic for COVID-19 is the 20-29 age category with 861 cases all time. That's followed by the 50-59 age group that has had 828 cases.
No other age category is greater than 800. Least is the 80 and over age group with 223 cases all time, followed by the 70-79 age group at 364.
Several institutions in Steuben County and the surrounding areas are offering COVID-19 testing:
• Cameron Respiratory Clinic — 1381 N. Wayne St., Angola, 667-5633 (Swab-only tests are not performed at this location.)
• CVS — 700 N. Wayne St., Angola, 665-2106
• Steuben County Community Testing — 501 S. John St., Angola
There are several locations in Steuben County that are administering COVID-19 vaccines; you may contact any of the below businesses or visit ourshot.in.gov, to schedule an appointment:
• Steuben County Health Department — 668-100 x 1500
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital — 667-5622
• CVS — 700 N. Wayne St., Angola, 665-2106
• Meijer — 2990 N. Wayne St., 668-1110
• Walmart — 2016 N. Wayne St., 665-7033
• Walgreens — 2012 N. Wayne St., 665-5560
