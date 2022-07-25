ANGOLA — An Orland man is now being held on $50,000 bail in a kidnapping incident that allegedly occurred on Thursday in Hudson.
Levi Shawn Stetler, 36, was in court for the first time Monday after attempts at holding an initial hearing last week were scuttled due to his behavior.
Monday’s initial hearing was delayed until nearly 3 p.m. — arraignments are typically held at 1 p.m. — because Stetler wanted representation by his court-appointed attorney, Robert Hardy.
At the time, Hardy was involved in other hearings in Steuben Circuit Court.
Stetler was arrested Thursday for Level 3 felony kidnapping and Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly beat a Hudson man and forced him into a truck so the assailant could reportedly retrieve property stolen from Stetler.
Stetler allegedly taped up the hands of the man, forced him into his truck and spirited him away until police from numerous agencies caught up with him and freed the man taken into captivity then arrested Stetler, court records say.
It all happened when Stetler went to a trailer park and entered into a residence where the victim was staying at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Court records say Stetler began beating the victim with a baseball bat and striking him with brass knuckles before taping him up, forcing him into his truck and taking him away.
A man who lived in the trailer where the victim was could hear the commotion then after Stetler and his victim left, phoned a woman and told her about what occurred and she called police.
Numerous officers fanned out in southwest Steuben County and eventually an Indiana State Police trooper tracked down Stetler in his truck with the victim and a dog on C.R. 850W, south of C.R. 50N.
Stetler reportedly cut the tape off of the victim’s hands and told him that if he told police he would kill him.
Ashley Police Department reports filed in court said the victim may have suffered from a broken nose and arm and several contusions.
During his initial hearing on Monday, Stetler took issue with his charges, but eventually stopped talking at the insistence of Hardy.
For the Level 3 felony, Stetler is facing a possible prison sentence between 3 and 16 years and for the Level 5 felony, between 1-6 years, or a possibility of 22 years total.
Stetler has a lengthy criminal record dating to 2004 when he was a minor.
Working with the Ashley Police Department on the case were officers from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.
Should he make bail, Stetler has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Reporter Caitlynn Shipe contributed to this report.
