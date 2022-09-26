Pleasant Lake shone in all of its glory this weekend as American History Fest brought the 1940s to town. The event included extremely popular train excursions between Angola and Pleasant Lake, with time to stop in both communities for catching the sights related to historical events related to World War II in Pleasant Lake and the Civil War and other earlier periods in U.S. history in Angola. In Pleasant Lake, there were walking tours, food and a jazz band at the Steuben Township Fire Department fire barn. At left, John Flegel, Michigan City, moves about the World War II encampment set up across the Indiana Northeastern Railroad tracks from the Pleasant Lake Depot. It was always dramatic when engine No. 765 from the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society made its way into town, carrying scores of passengers, many of whom wore period dress, like Paula Whirrett, left, Indianapolis, Waylon Brankle and Carol Brankle, Marion, below, who traveled to Angola just to ride the train. Organizers with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historic Society say they are already planning for next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.