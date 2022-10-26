ANGOLA — The Mendez brothers, whose artwork is on display in downtown Angola, have always wanted to make art, but it took them time to discover the niche of public art that was most suitable for them.
Since the Mayor’s Arts Council started putting sculpture displays in the downtown, there has always been a work there by at least one of not both of the Mendez brothers, who are from Decatur.
Greg Mendez said he had always had an interest in visual art, and when he was 12, he got several private art classes from his neighbor Hellen Buescher, who was a formally trained artist. It was then when he realized that he had more interest in sculpture than in painting.
It was through athletics that Greg further developed his interest in public art. He was traveling for boxing competitions with his family because his father was his boxing coach, and gradually he started noticing public art that was on display.
Greg got a degree in fine arts from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, and as his first internship he got to work with a stone carver Gary Schaffer learning about the routines of being a full-time sculptor even though stone carving tools were too expensive for Mendez to afford at that time.
“What I could afford was a small welder and a scrap of metal, so I started to create a body of work of my own out of metal,” said Greg.
Thus, financial issues have brought him closer to his desired path of public art, as metal is a suitable material for that. Soon he started to apply for public arts programs, and he got his sculptures on display in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Greg said the idea of public art appealed to him because of its democratization as it is not exclusive for one group to look at but intended for everyone to see.
“It’s free to see at all times; that is my favorite thing about the public art,” Greg said.
Greg’s brother, Alex Mendez, had a different path to creating public art. Although, as his older brother said, he helped out with larger sculptures when he was still at school, and he was exposed to public art through his brother and traveling with him for his exhibits, it was not until he was in his early 20s that Alex got involved in visual art.
At that time, he was majoring in music at Purdue Fort Wayne, and he was playing guitar for close to 10 years for eight or nine hours a day when he realized music did not make him happy anymore.
“I was totally burnt out on the idea of music,” Alex said. “I realized, saying it out loud makes me sound so fortunate, but playing guitar was a job, and that was something I never wanted music to be.”
He said that he had loved music for his entire life, and the moment he realized it was becoming draining and tedious, he knew he needed to leave, and that was how he started to get involved in sculpture.
One of the things that stopped him in his development as a sculptor was a fear that he was inferior to other artists, most of whom overcame great adversities, and they put their struggles into art.
Alex did not have those struggles, and it took him a while to realize that you do not have to be sad to make art. You can be a goofball, you can be a nerd, you can love comic books, you can love video games, he said.
“For me, I’ve always thought my artwork has to say something deep and super meaningful, and it has to get this strong point across, and then I realized — it doesn’t,” he said.
That was how Alex’s art concept was born — “it can be something as simple as a hand giving the peace sign,” he said.
Alex gradually realized that his art can be something bright and colorful, and fun because that was how he was — he was not the person who feels great sadness, he was happy and jovial, and “essentially a cartoon character.”
The second he realized that his artwork changed, Alex said. Now he is not afraid to admit that his sculptures are not influenced by losses and pain, but by pop-culture references that appeal to him, like comics and video games.
His older brother, Greg, who has been recently involved in a large Bill Blass project, seems to have developed in his own direction, and for him art is not something too sophisticated that needs a special place to venerate, but something that is part of everyday life for all.
“As of right now, I am pretty happy with the direction things are going as far as doing this full-time, and not becoming well-known or extremely wealthy,” he said. “That has never been a motivator for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.