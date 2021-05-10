Tuesday, May 11
• Steuben County Council, meeting changed to Wednesday.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, Town Hall, 115 W. Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m. Special meeting. Regular meeting will be moved to Tuesday, May 18.
Wednesday, May 12
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
Thursday, May 13
• The Hudson Planning Grant Steering Committee, Town Hall, 115 W. Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Monday, April 19
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage Board meets at 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Fremont Middle School Cafeteria, 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools, Administration Building, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools School Board, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee, 6 p.m.
