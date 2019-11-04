ANGOLA — Two different sounds from the 1960s will grace the Ryan Concert Hall stage at Trine University this coming spring.
Trine will welcome The Lettermen to the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on April 17 for a concert beginning at 8 p.m. On May 16, The Mersey Beatles will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m.
Doors will open one hour prior to the beginning of each concert.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at trine.edu/furth. Ticket prices for each performance will range from $25-$45.
Lettermen
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music, which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Soft, melodic and romantic, the song was a departure from the rock ‘n’ roll music of the day. The group’s second single that year did even better. “When I Fall In Love,” another soft, slow ballad, hit No.7, establishing The Lettermen as the most romantic singing group of a generation.
The Lettermen have more than 75 albums- numerous certified gold — and myriad hits including “When I Fall In Love,” “Come Back Silly Girl,” “Theme From A Summer Place,” “Goin’ Out Of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Hurt So Bad,” and “Shangri-La.” The group has enjoyed international success touring Japan, The Philippines, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, Germany, France, South America, Canada, Mexico and even Saudi Arabia.
Current members Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack each are entertainers in their own right. Tea is now celebrating 35 years with The Lettermen, and his vocal talents have been shared with audiences around the world. Poynton, a veteran actor in television movies and theatrical productions, has more than 40 years in show business. Gulack, who joined the group this year, has been recording since 1997.
Mersey Beatles
Born on the banks of the Mersey River in England, The Mersey Beatles have been rocking sold-out audiences around the globe since 1999. The world’s most authentic and only Liverpool-born Beatles Tribute Band, The Mersey Beatles were the resident band for more than a decade at the world famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles got their start. They performed more than 600 times under the famed Mathew Street arches — almost twice as many gigs there as the original Fab Four played themselves.
Mark Bloor, Steven Howard and Brian Ambrose (that’s John, Paul and Ringo) attended high school together in Liverpool. Craig McGown plays George and is the baby of the band, just like the “quiet one” in the original Fab Four. Tony Cook completes the lineup on keyboards and percussion. These childhood friends have played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide.
Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of the Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras.
For more information on both concerts, visit trine.edu/furth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.