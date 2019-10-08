ANGOLA — The six 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar finalists have been selected by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
After reviewing 27 highly competitive applications from the schools serving Steuben County, the committee named six finalists to continue with the four-step selection process.
Angola High School seniors Isabell Deem, Kayla Festermaker, Emily Land, Victoria Miller, Chase Soulliere, and Teryn Stanley met on Tuesday to complete phase two of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application process, which included an interview, success workshop and an impromptu essay. The final step for these young community leaders will include an interview with the selection committee and a presentation of their personal portfolios.
“SCCF is honored to facilitate this scholarship for a well-rounded and hard-working student in our community who exemplifies both high academic ability and extra-curricular achievements,” said Jacqui Gentile, program officer.
Isabell plans to attend Indiana University, Purdue or Butler University to study pre-med and chemistry. Kayla plans to attend Indiana University but is undecided in a course of study. Emily plans to attend DePauw University to study political science. Victoria plans to attend Indiana University to study finance. Chase plans to attend Purdue University to study aerospace or aeronautical engineering. Teryn plans to attend Indiana University, Valparaiso University, or Purdue University to study engineering.
This is a highly unusual year because all six students who were selected as finalists happen to be seniors at Angola High School. It was the first year ever that all of the finalists came from one individual high school. Other
The Lilly Scholar recipient will be announced in December. The Foundation awards a $1,000 Circle of Friends scholarship to the other five finalists.
Since 1998, ICI has awarded this four-year scholarship (which includes a $900 annual stipend for books and required equipment) to a Steuben County student to attend the Indiana college or university of their choice. ICI delegates the selection process to the Foundation, which utilizes a committee of community volunteers to facilitate the process.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state. The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. Indiana ranks among the lowest states in the percentage of residents over the age of 25 with a bachelor’s degree. There are 143 scholarships awarded statewide; the number awarded is based on the number of full-time residents in each county. Steuben County was offered one award in 2019.
