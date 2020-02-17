ANGOLA — The Steuben County Highway Department is spending less money this winter season on things like overtime — and possibly materials — due to a lack of snow.
And that’s probably a good thing seeing that legislation enacted in 2018 has severely restricted how local highway departments can spend money toward normal operations and maintenance.
“There’s certain uses for certain dollars,” said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway Department engineer.
Because winter operations come out of unrestricted funds, which have been reduced due to action by the Legislature and approved by Gov. Eric Holcomb, those dollars have been reduced — to the tune of about $970,000 in Steuben County.
That further constrains the work of the county when it comes to winter road operations.
This year has been easier to manage, but the reduced dollars are making it more difficult. Sharkey is working with other highway officials around Indiana to try to convince the Legislature to realign spending restrictions and use in hopes of being better able, financially, to deal with winter road maintenance.
Of the money Steuben County receives — nearly $3 million this year — half is restricted to construction, reconstruction and preservation activities. The other half goes to normal operations and maintenance.
While it might be easy for the Legislature to use a cookie-cutter approach to making decisions on roads, a county like Steuben is not ordinary due to the many lake lanes and other restrictions created by the environment — streams, lakes, hills and wetlands.
“It’s a different approach for the areas that we have,” Sharkey said.
In the wintertime the county attacks snow and ice in a quadrant approach. There are 16 plow drivers, with four assigned to each quad. There are three operators, which includes one person who loads material at the highway barn and another two who use 1.5-ton dump trucks to take care of narrow lake lanes and cul-de-sacs. There’s also another laborer who uses a 1.5-ton dump truck to work on lake lanes and cul-de-sacs. Rounding out the 21-member crew is a sign technician to helps where needed and does what his job title implies: repairs and replaces signs.
The highway department has two mechanics on staff and four people who work in the office (bookkeeper, clerk, superintendent and engineer). That’s a total of 27 employees, the largest of any department in the county.
It might sound like a lot, but it’s not when a big snow hits and these people are charged with clearing out roads so people can carry on their lives in the safest way possible.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority. Not only for the public, but for our employees as well. We are cognizant of the proper rest required for safe operations,” Sharkey said. “We evaluate when weather is supposed to hit, what type of weather it is, what the anticipated traffic will be during that time, and what we can do to prepare and be proactive.”
While Indiana Department of Transportation crews might be out all night long, the county doesn’t have the manpower to do that. Typically the county will have its crews out at 5 a.m. following a snow event.
“If we had them out at 9 p.m. and we had then out during the day they would be out for two shifts and they could be deprived of sleep,” Sharkey said. “At this time, we are not set up for night shifts due to the manpower available and the rest required to properly operate. We do have an employee on call every week on a rotating basis. This allows us to address any items that arise after hours and require immediate assistance.”
Sharkey tries to monitor the weather then attack the roads early before the traveling public gets out and about.
“We typically begin operations around 5 a.m. to get primary roads treated for the morning commute. We communicate with dispatch, Emergency Management Agency and the sheriff on our operations and are working to communicate more frequently with each school,” Sharkey said.
While the county might be able to hit the main roads in each quadrant quickly, that’s not always the case in significant storms.
“There are some areas that could take us 5 to 6 hours to cover once,” Sharkey said.
The partnership in maintaining the roads also includes the public. People are asked to drive to the conditions so they don’t end up in wrecks or ditches, and if the roads are in poor shape, people should avoid driving altogether, Sharkey said.
While we strive to treat and clear roads as efficiently and effectively as possible, we ask that motorists partner with us by keeping their safety at the forefront and driving to the road conditions or limiting travel” Sharkey said.
Unlike the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Angola Street Department and possibly others, like private contractors, the county has to use a mixture of two parts sand to one part salt to treat roads. INDOT especially uses a straight mix of salt. That’s why INDOT’s truck’s are loaded up with a salt supply that appears blue or green.
It costs the county about $5 per ton to buy sand from local gravel pits. The cost of salt is about $85-$100 a ton. With more than 400 miles of surfaced roads in the county, it would be too expensive to treat the roads with just salt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.