CROOKED LAKE — Emma Close knows a thing or two about goats.
She's been showing them her entire 10-year 4-H career.
She capped off that 10 years by all but virtually sweeping the pygmy goat show in this year's Steuben County 4-H Fair, showing the Grand Champion Pygmy Doe and taking class awards for every age category but the young kids for those born in March.
It was her doe born Jan. 1-Feb. 28 this year that got the judge talking about the character of goats.
"If there ever was a stubborn animal in this world it's the pygmy goat," said Judge Jesse Kimmel, Avilla.
That led to conversation about pygmy goats and their nature.
Alison Leffers, who has worked the goat show desk at the fair many years and has been raising pygmy goats since 1999 when she was in 4-H, said you have to show them who's boss.
"I have told them I am more stubborn than them and I will win. They start cooperating better after that. I don't know if it's all in my head or what," Leffers said while tracking the progress of Tuesday's show.
Emma was asked her opinion, and she and her Pleasant Lake family members also chimed in.
Call the Closes pygmy goat defenders.
"If you work with them they're just like a dog," said Emma's father, Ben Close.
Emma said the younger goats can be a bit more cantankerous because they have not yet been fully trained and, "The babies like to be with their moms."
Pretty much all of the goats shown by Emma came from stock on their farm, so there was lots of mothering going on while her littlest ones were growing and being worked with for showing.
Because she won so many ribbons for her pygmies, it was almost like a flock when Emma was lining up to pose for photos with official fair photographer Kirk DeBrunner.
"I just like these guys. They're small and easy to work with and they're cute," Emma said.
Other family members said they were so easy to work with, and more than once repeated that it was like training a dog.
"If you whistle," Emma said, "they'll come running for you."
So Ben Close whistled, and they all started talking back, as if to say, "we're already here."
Full results from the goat show will be available online later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.