ANGOLA — A man who is listed as once having a Lake George address and is serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2016 child molesting conviction in DeKalb County has been brought from prison to face molesting charges in Steuben County.
Michael S. Clifton, 41, was brought to Steuben County from the New Castle Correctional Facility on Friday to face charges from a case brought to light in 2019 in which he allegedly fondled a young boy and showed him how to masturbate in 2014, said documents filed in Steuben Superior Court, which was just prior to being arrested in the incidents in DeKalb County.
In late 2014, Clifton had been masturbating with and taught a 6- to 7-year-old boy how to masturbate, said documents filed in court. For allegedly touching the boy, Clifton is facing a Level 4 felony. For performing in front of him, he faces a Level 6 felony.
Apparently after the incident occurred, Clifton told Steuben County Sheriff's Detective Austin Rowlands, "Michael freaked out and called his then wife ... and apologized and loaded a gun to kill himself. Michael said his father called him (and) that's why he didn't kill himself."
However, the incident didn't come to light until 2019 when it was reported by the boy to an official with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
During his interview with Rowlands in 2019, Clifton commented that he was never going to get out of the state prison. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2019 but the order to bring Clifton back to Steuben County to face the new charges wasn't sought until Sept. 1.
In a 2016 plea bargain, Clifton admitted to one charge of Class B felony child molesting. It was originally a Class A felony, the most serious at the time, because it involved intercourse. The conviction stemmed from a single victim at a residence in Spencerville during the time periods of Aug. 6, 2010-Aug. 6, 2012 and Jan. 1, 2013 and April 21, 2013, court documents said at the time. His victim was under the age of 12 during both of those time periods.
At the time, Clifton was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with four suspended.
For the Steuben County charge, for the Level 4 felony, he faces 2-12 years in prison in convicted. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
Clifton was arraigned on Monday morning by Superior Court Judge William Fee.
