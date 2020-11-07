Two arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Nancy N. Bailey, 36, of the 300 block of North Michigan Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of North C.R. 600E on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven R. Schmidt, 42, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on warrants alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court and failure to appear.
