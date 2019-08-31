ANGOLA — Angola Parks and Recreation and Steuben Trails received one of 15 grants from NIPSCO to help fund safety education and training projects.
Angola's project, according to information from Park Superintendent Matt Hanna, is a bicycle, runner and trail safety education course to take place in June 2020.
Hanna said it was the idea of the newly formed Steuben Trails group to apply for the grant which will cover equipment for a bicycle rodeo, runner and exercise course supplies, trail safety use literature, helmets for a giveaway and miscellaneous items such as water, ice and the like for the event.
The proposal requested $1,600 to cover the necessities for the course.
According to a media release, NIPSCO has given $50,000 this year and $100,000 in grant donations since the program was initiated two years ago.
“Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their mission,” said Karen McLean, public affairs manager. “NIPSCO’s second year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are deeply impressed with how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects.”
The trail system in the Angola area, said Hanna's grant submission information, is fortunate to be part of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail that will eventually connect Pokagon State Park with Ouabache State Park.
Safety education has become a priority for both the Angola Parks and Recreation and the Steuben Trails group.
Others contributing to the safety course will be Bike and Soul and Legends Running Shop.
