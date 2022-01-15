HAMILTON — Dawn Feeney is no stranger to being a woman in a man’s world.
After nearly 30 years as a welder and millwright, Feeney is switching out her tools to start a new career as a hairstylist. But she’s not just a stylist; she’s a barber.
“I just wanted a change. It was physically very demanding, and I just felt like it was time for a new chapter,” Feeney said. “Since I had worked in a male-dominated field, I just thought it was a good transition to barbering.”
Feeney has set up shop at the Brookside Beauty Salon, 21 S. Brookside Drive. Teresa Congelton has owned the salon for 53 years and marveled at the differences between what she can do as a hairstylist and Feeney can do as a barber.
“Legally I’m not allowed to go to anything below the ear,” Congelton said, referring to facial haircuts. “As a barber, you can do anything male and female.”
Feeney is licensed for various male and female services, including traditional haircuts, colors and stylings, waxing, clipper cutting and shaving.
Barber shaving involves 17 different strokes around the face for a complete shave and can feel like a hairy situation for some sitting in the barber’s chair, but Feeney had a meticulous practice method to perfect her shaving techniques in beauty school.
She would practice shaving on inflated balloons and became so precise with her work that she would often find color fragments from the balloons on her towels when she would wipe her blade between each stroke.
“It’s an art,” Feeney said. “I just like to make men’s hairstyles fit them, whether its’ for their lifestyle or their workstyle or their age.”
Men nowadays often shave at home, but back in the day, many did not own razors and thus sought out a barber.
“When there’s a benefit of somebody looking at you, angles have a lot to do with it,” Congelton said.
Feeney has been a Hamilton resident for many years and looks forward to providing her skill set for those in the area.
“The people here have been real nice, real receptive,” Feeney said. “I really want to cater to the local people, but I also want to incorporate some of the summer time guests.”
“I think it’s going to work best for both of us,” Congelton said.
To book an appointment at the Brookside Beauty Salon, call 488-2347.
