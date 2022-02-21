ANGOLA — A new proposal to tap some 3 million gallons of water a day from the Michindoh aquifer for a salmon operation is nearing the final comment stage in Ohio.
Pioneer, Ohio, Mayor Ed Kidston and president of Artesian of Pioneer is proposing the construction of an 11-acre salmon aquaculture facility.
To serve the business, AquaBounty Farms of Ohio LLC, to be located on an 11-acre plot near Pioneer, 3 million gallons of water a day would be drawn from a well field, said information from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Water resources.
People wanting to comment on the project have until today to do so. To make comment, people must respond to ohiodnr.gov/aquabountywipp.
The company's application on the Ohio DNR website can be found here: https://bit.ly/3JJTBmM.
Kidston is the same person who made an unsuccessful attempt to tap into the aquifer to produce water that would serve residential and business customers in suburban Toledo, Ohio, in an application process that started in 2018.
His initial proposal would have pumped some 14 million gallons a day, though at the time, Kidston said he thought his test wells were capable of pumping 120 million gallons of water a day.
This prompted concern from not only local officials in the tri-state area, but state government. A large movement of citizens arose against the proposal, as it has again for the salmon operation.
Served by the Michindoh aquifer in Indiana are all or parts of Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties along with counties in Michigan and Ohio.
The salmon operation is apparently geared toward selling fish to markets in China and Brazil. The plant has the capacity of producing 22 million pounds of genetically engineered salmon a year.
Local residents and government officials contend that such a large draw on the aquifer could lead to shortages of water in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan that are served by the Michindoh.
In 2018, U.S. Geological Survey records showed that registered industrial and agricultural water users in Steuben and DeKalb counties together use about 10 million gallons a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.