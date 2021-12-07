WASHINGTON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young has been working on Capitol Hill trying to address issues affecting the U.S. supply chain, which has been causing backlogs in products and affecting prices.
For years, Young has pushed for a bill to fix the truck driver shortage, which is one key component of the country’s supply chain. Now, as a supply chain crisis continues to hurt consumer and businesses this holiday season, that bill has become law and Young is pushing even harder for more solutions.
“Everywhere I’ve gone in Indiana over the last few months, high prices and empty shelves have been chief concerns for Hoosiers,” said Senator Young. “The people sent me to Washington to solve problems, and Democrats should join Republicans in taking action to fix the supply chain instead of haggling over a massive tax-and-spend boondoggle that will only exacerbate our current crisis.”
Among the list of Young’s actions on the supply chain include: the DRIVE-Safe Act, the FREIGHT Act, and a supply chain mapping database.
Young’s DRIVE-Safe Act helps reduce some of the nation’s truck driver shortage by allowing drivers aged 18-20 to cross state lines. The bill became law on Nov. 15.
Under previous law, drivers in this age group could drive within states, but could not cross state lines. Those younger drivers must complete additional safety training in order to qualify to conduct intrastate trucking.
Additionally, Young joined fellow Republican senators on the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation to introduce the FREIGHT Act. This bill would take important steps to address the ongoing freight challenges while also putting in place policies to support the transportation network in the long term.
Specifically, the FREIGHT Act would enhance appropriate government oversight of transportation operations, minimize barriers for stakeholders to address unlawful shipping conduct, streamline certification requirements for truck drivers and incentivize the use of new technologies to improve efficiency.
Finally, Young successfully included an amendment in the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), also known as the Endless Frontier Act, that creates a voluntary online database to support supply chain mapping. This online toolkit will help American manufacturers divert supply chains from foreign countries back to the United States. The bill passed the Senate in June and is awaiting action in the House.
In addition to legislative activity, Senator Young joined his Republican colleagues from the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in inviting the Biden Administration to testify before the committee on the steps they have taken to alleviate the crisis.
“We have all seen the images of cargo vessels lined up for miles off the West Coast waiting to dock,” the senators wrote in the letter. “This committee would benefit from the opportunity to learn how your Administration is addressing the ongoing crisis and discuss potential solutions.”
Disruptions in U.S. and global production due to the pandemic in 2020 are still being felt, with numerous firms still experiencing backlogs in orders and deliveries. Compounding the issue is that ports and borders were either closed or slowed during the pandemic, leading to a pileup of goods waiting to be offloaded and delivered.
Industries like auto manufacturing are still being impacted due to issues such as a global computer chip shortage, an ongoing problem that has caused Fort Wayne's GM plant to have to temporarily shutter a few times because vehicles couldn't be completed without the chips.
The supply chain issues snake down even to small retailers, who may find it more difficult to keep or get inventory.
Prices have increased on some products due to the ongoing scarcity. Vehicle prices, especially used cars, for example, have jumped as new auto production has run aground due to supply issues.
