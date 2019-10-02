NDIANAPOLIS — If you want to have a say in the upcoming municipal elections and you are not registered to vote, you have until the end of the close of business on Monday to do so.
Voter registration for the Nov. 5 municipal election must be done by 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Steuben County Clerk's Office in the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square in downtown Angola. Voters registering online have until midnight on Monday to register.
Hoosiers can register to vote online by using the Indiana Voters app (available on iPhone and Android) or by visiting IndianaVoters.com.
In addition to registration, the Indianavoters.com website and the app allow Hoosiers to look up their polling place, get directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application or provisional ballot information and contact local election officials.
In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• be a citizen of the United States,
• be at least 18 years old by Election Day,
• have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.
“I urge all eligible Hoosiers to exercise their right to vote,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “It only takes a few minutes to register and can be done online at any time.”
Voters with questions can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.
