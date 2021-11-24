Six people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joseph Allen, 36, of the 1000 block of Mack Drive, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 7500 block of North C.R. 950E, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor of possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan Carmona Vilchis, 29, of the 600 block of East Gilmore Street, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 300N, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Cara D. Eichler, 23, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 725E, Fremont, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kelsey R. Gaona, 29, of the 6200 blockof North C.R. 175W, Fremont, arrested in the 6900 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Elias P. Gutierrez, 21, of the 300 block of South Old U.S. 27, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
