ANGOLA — A race is shaping up for the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, Fremont, announced his candidacy in a news release provided to KPC Media Group on Friday.
Laughlin currently works in the Steuben County Building Department and is a Fremont High School football coach. Laughlin will be running against Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz, R-1, who announced his candidacy in November. Getz has served two terms on the council.
The North District seat is wide open with two-term veteran Commissioner Lynne Liechty keeping her promise of only serving two terms. No Democrats have yet to announce their candidacies.
There have been some rumblings that a third candidate might run for the commissioner nomination. The North District is the only one of the three up for election this cycle.
Before moving full-time to Steuben County, Laughlin spent more than 20 years with the city of New Haven, rising to facilities and maintenance director of the Parks & Recreation Department.
He was responsible for the maintenance staff and the many grounds, buildings and sports fields, in their eight parks and many additional properties. He regularly worked with both city and Allen County officials as well as public safety and public works departments to coordinate the completion of numerous large construction projects and maintain ongoing safety and quality standards at the parks, pools, trails and facilities.
Laughlin is beginning his fifth year with the Steuben Building Department. He enjoys his work as a certified building inspector where he visits all corners of the county on a regular basis consulting with builders, homeowners and businessowners on their projects.
While the County Council has decision-making power over fiscal affairs, Laughlin notes the commissioners’ job description is very different, and one he is extremely qualified for.
“When it comes to the primary roles of overseeing construction, bids, contracts, employees and maintaining facilities, properties and housing standards, I will be your most experienced candidate. It’s what I’ve done the last 25 years," Laughlin said.
He said he sees the county commissioner position as a culmination of his career in local government, not a political stepping-stone.
Laughlin is running on a platform of supporting connections, supporting leaders and supporting growth in Steuben County. He believes in collaborative efforts and has often been described as a “problem solver.” Laughlin takes pride in finding efficient and economical solutions, and aims to keep the county prepared for future success while preserving its character and conservative values.
Laughlin has roots in the county with his mother’s family hailing from rural Fremont. He purchased his very first home in rural Orland in 1997 after frequenting the area growing-up.
He is married to Dr. Kara Heine Laughlin, and they have two children at Fremont Middle School. They are members of Peace Lutheran Church and the Steuben County YMCA. Laughlin has spent many seasons as a volunteer youth coach and is also vice president of the Lake Pleasant Homeowners’ Association.
