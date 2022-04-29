Four people arrested
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Lacey N. Icenhour, 29, of the 11000 block of Ross Street, Leesburg, Florida, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief and trespassing.
• Pedro J. Moreno, 49, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 700 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on warrants alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Justin M. Spurgeon, 35, of the 6900 block of Heatherton Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested near Interstate 69 on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Trevor L. Trent, 27, of the 4700 block of West C.R. 100S, arrested in the 400 block of West Depot Street, Hudson, on a charge of felony domestic battery of an adult in the presence of child younger than 16.
