ANGOLA — Steuben County hay farmer Terry Dailey and Dailey Farms received the River Friendly Farmer Award this year.
Dailey is among 31 farmers who received the statewide award.
“We salute Terry and all the conservation-minded farmers who do their part to improve water quality and other natural resources on their operations,” said Janel Meyer, administrative coordinator for the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Dailey was nominated by the SWCD for his environmentally friendly practices, instituted decades ago in cooperation with U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.
Since 1999, key conservation and agricultural organizations have sponsored the River Friendly Farmer Program. The statewide initiative recognizes farmers who help keep Indiana’s rivers, lakes and streams clean through good conservation management practices.
Dailey Farms is a family owned farm in southwestern Steuben County. Terry has one full-time employee, Larry Fry.
“This year, our hay acreage topped out at 290 acres,” Terry said. “Every spring and fall we do some seeding of alfalfa plus some custom seeding for other farmers.”
Some of the conservation practices at Dailey Farms include no-till, grassed waterways, filter strips and forage and biomass plantings. These practices trap sediment and increase water filtration so sediment and nutrients can be reduced in surface runoff. Vegetated filter strips also offer diversity and cover for wildlife species.
“Most of my runoff goes into Pigeon River Watershed but some of my more southern farms run into Turkey Creek Watershed,” Terry said.
Terry has been farming since childhood. He grew up on a dairy and crop farm and was active in FFA during his high school years at Prairie Heights Community Schools. He was involved in the planting and harvesting of the school’s crops as well as his parent’s crops.
His family’s farm was just south of his future wife, Eloise Frey’s, family farm.
After graduation, he worked for his soon-to-be father-in-law, Richard Frey, in addition to his parents. In 1972, he married Eloise and moved across the road from his in-laws; just down the road from his parents.
Terry and Eloise have two daughters and three granddaughters.
In 1973, Terry began managing the Frey farm. He purchased his own 120 acres around 1980 and started milking cows. He continued to do so until about 20 years ago, growing strictly crops since then.
“I’ve always been involved with the USDA office,” said Terry.
Because much of his property is rolling hills, he is cognizant of the erosion that can be caused by water run-off, and that it seeps into Steuben County’s lakes and streams.
“We have to worry about erosion,” he said.
Dailey Farms is a community partner, and recently hosted a fire department training so firefighters could get an up-close look at stored hay, which can become extremely flammable. A wooden barn at Dailey Farms caught fire around 1990, said Terry, and he is taking local fire officials’ advice on how to keep it from happening again.
The River Friendly Farmer Award is presented by the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and sponsored by the 92 local SWCDs and Indiana Farm Bureau. This year’s group of award winners brings the total number of River-Friendly Farmers in Indiana to 992.
Annually, each county SWCD may nominate up to two farmers who do an outstanding job of protecting water quality. Watershed organizations also may nominate farmers by submitting an application to a county SWCD.
The statewide River Friendly Farmers Awards ceremony originally scheduled at the Indiana State Fairgrounds was cancel ed due to the cancellation of the Indiana State Fair.
Dailey will be honored on a local level during the annual meeting of the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District in March.
