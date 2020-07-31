HAMILTON — Summer Fest will go on in Hamilton.
Despite the cancellation of some annual observances due to the threat of COVID-19, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is planning to provide a safe Summer Fest on Saturday, Aug. 22.
“They are still working out the kinks,” said Jenna Steigerwald, town deputy clerk treasurer. “They are going to recommend face masks as much as possible.”
Most of the traditional fun will be on tap, starting with vendors and activities downtown, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no kids’ zone with inflatable play equipment due to concerns about adequate sanitation.
Vendors from throughout northeastern Indiana will bring a wide variety of wares. Around 40-50 salespeople participate on a typical year.
“We’re going to have some amazing food,” said Steigerwald.
From 6-10 p.m., the beer tent will be open.
The annual auction of metal decorations painted by area artists will be held on stage at 7 p.m. The proceeds from the auction support Hamilton Park and Recreation Department activities, which include summer camps for children and free concerts in the summertime.
Pictures of the 25 metal eagles, the names of their artists and their locations about town are published on the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HamiltonIndiana. For the second year, young artists were invited to paint smaller eagles.
After the auction, the band Mason Dixon Line will perform. The Fort Wayne group was booked at several Hamilton events this year.
“They are really good,” said Steigerwald.
She said the chamber is striving to keep some summer activities going despite the pandemic. A Hamilton Chamber of Commerce golf outing is planned for Aug. 11 at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
