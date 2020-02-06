ANGOLA — Trine University is now accepting applications for its RN-to-BSN program, which will begin classes in fall 2020.
The application is available, along with more information about the program, at trine.edu/bsn.
Offered completely online, the RN-to-BSN program at Trine University will provide a quality, innovative educational experience that produces professional nursing graduates capable of delivering safe, culturally and contextually relevant, evidence-based care in a variety of environments. The program serves as an academic "bridge" from coursework in an associate or diploma nursing program to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
"We already have received many inquiries and requests for information about the RN-to-BSN program," said Nadeena Frye, director of Trine's RN-to-BSN program. "With the great need and demand for the opportunity to complete a BSN degree throughout the nursing profession, we look forward to enrolling students and getting the program underway."
Trine's RN-to-BSN program is specifically designed to meet the needs of working registered nurses, with the flexible online format allowing them to complete a BSN at their own schedule and pace. Each course is eight weeks long, or six weeks during summer terms. Students do not have to log in at specific times to complete assignments, allowing them to coordinate study time around work and personal obligations.
The program consists of 12 core nursing courses, including a capstone project that demonstrates mastery and synthesis of the learning outcomes. Each course provides exceptional application-based knowledge that incorporates professional nursing standards relevant to contemporary nursing practice.
The United States is experiencing a continued and growing need for registered nurses, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics expecting job growth to outpace other professions through at least 2026. Research also shows that BSN-prepared nurses contribute to better patient outcomes, fewer hospital readmission rates and lower mortality rates, leading to a recommendation from the Institute of Medicine that 80% of nurses earn a BSN by 2020.
The RN-to-BSN program is part of an overall expansion of Trine University's health sciences programs announced in November 2018. In addition to RN-to-BSN, the university plans to launch its physical therapist assistant program this fall.
For more information, visit trine.edu/bsn.
