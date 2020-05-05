ANGOLA — Several Angola businesses were found in compliance with tax abatements they have on file with the city.
This compliance was voted upon by members of the Angola Common Council during a teleconference meeting held Monday afternoon.
Businesses found compliant include RR Donnelly, Univertical, Team Pineapple and the Angola Brokaw Theatre.
Each business received thanks from Mayor Richard Hickman during the call for calling Angola home and for all each does for the community.
Dave Whitehead of Univertical said the facility will be back at full capacity on May 11 with more employees starting their first day of work that day.
City Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes said Univertical is the first industry that plans to give a portion of its savings from the tax breaks back to the city in some way.
It has been a rough time for youth sports, but Lloy Ball of Team Pineapple said he is still grateful for everything and the blessings that have come his way.
"We have already been able to upgrade the ventilation system to make the gym more comfortable for our players," he said.
Around May 23 or 24, Ball said he hopes to get players back in the facility with tournaments and events happening again soon thereafter.
Due to COVID-19, Ball said they had to cancel more than 10 events that had been planned.
Similarly, Melissa Glaze of the Brokaw Movie House said she has been in constant communication with theater Manager David Benson getting protocols in place to keep staff and the public all safe when they can reopen the theater.
"We hope to be able to open Memorial Day weekend," Glaze said.
