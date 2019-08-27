HAMILTON — The Hamilton Police Department offers a Ride-Along Program for citizens.
The Ride-Along Program was designed to give citizens an opportunity to experience firsthand, what it is like to be a police officer, or at least watch a police officer in action on patrol in town.
Participants get the opportunity to ride in a police car, along with an officer and experience what they see on a daily basis in Hamilton.
The Hamilton Police Department Ride-along program is available to residents, students and those employed within the town. All attempts will be made to accommodate people who want to participate; however, any applicant may be disqualified without cause. The following factors may be considered in disqualifying an applicant:
• Under the age of 18;
• Criminal history;
• Pending criminal action in court;
• Pending lawsuit against the town of Hamilton; and
• Denial by any supervisor with the police and town government.
Those interested in participating in the Ride-Along Program should contact the Hamilton Police Department in person with a completed the Ride-Along form, which is available on the town's website, hamiltonindiana.org.
The address of the Hamilton Police Department is 7700 S. Wayne St., Hamilton. People may also call 488-3721 for more information.
Ride-Alongs will be scheduled, based on availability, at least one week after the date of application. Applicants will be subject to a background check to determine eligibility.
