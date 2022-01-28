From 2010 to 2020, the majority of northeast Indiana saw an increase in its population — although it was slight at best — with one county seeing a minimal decline.
Retaining and attracting families and individuals to northeast Indiana is one of many areas of focus for local economic development partnership administrators as they look toward modeling their county as a top county for population growth in the state.
Recently, the online ranking website stacker.com compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties were ranked by the highest population growth from 2010-2020.
Northeast Indiana features six of the top 50 fastest growing counties in the state, including Allen County, which came in with the fourth largest growth seeing a 9.7% jump in population. Allen County, with a population of 385,410, is the third-largest county in the state.
There is no surprise that the fastest growing portion of the state is Marion County and its surrounding area. Marion County — the state’s largest county — saw 86,227 new residents over the 10-year period. Marion County’s current population is close to the million-resident mark at 977,203. Hamilton, Hendricks and Johnson counties, which border Marion County, round out the top five with Hamilton County at number two, Hendricks at three and Johnson at five.
Those three “bedroom community” counties saw double-digit growth over the 10-year period.
As those central Indiana counties have thrived, so have counties in northeast Indiana on the heels of Allen County’s growth.
LaGrange County led the way in northeast Indiana, seeing a 9.3% growth over the 10 year period, or 3,450 people, bringing the county’s population to 40,446 — the 37th-largest county in the state.
Sherri Johnston, executive director of the LaGrange County Economic Development Partnership, said the county’s growth is not too hard to pinpoint, with over half of the county’s population consisting of the Amish community.
She said the Amish community has been expanding small businesses in the county, focusing on the western part of the county near Shipshewana.
LaGrange County relies heavily on the recreational vehicle industry — a large part of the industrial sector. In 2021, over 600,000 recreational vehicles were sold nationwide. The predictions for this year are even higher.
“That is a real win for the economy in LaGrange County,” she said.
The availability of high-quality employment is just one piece of the puzzle when discussing population growth within the state.
DeKalb County was ranked 27th on the list seeing 3.1% growth and 1,297 new residents, bringing its population to 43,265 — the 36th-largest in the state.
Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, said he is “mildly encouraged” by the growth in the county.
“We need to build upon the assets we have in DeKalb County,” he said. “As Fort Wayne continues to grow and expand, I believe we will see the benefits of that.”
As a neighboring community, DeKalb County can be considered a “bedroom community,” allowing residents the convenience of living in a smaller community with the opportunity to commute to a larger metropolitan area.
“Growth adds an element of proper planning to make sure we are ready for it,” he said. “We need to put our best foot forward and make sure we are ready for the next 10 years.”
Planning for the future is something that Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, said his community is doing with local leaders.
Community leaders are using strategic planning in planning for their county’s future — looking ahead 10, 20 and 30 years.
Lee said if you analyze the numbers, Steuben County would see a decrease in nearly 4,000 individuals by 2050.
Steuben County was ranked 36th in the state, only gaining 343 residents — a 1% growth quotient — with a population of 34,435, the 46th-largest in the state.
Lee pointed to many of the amenities his county has in providing for a rich quality of life. There are many recreational opportunities for families in the county with 101 lakes, many parks, recreational trails and Pokagon State Park. He also pointed to the privately-owned Cameron Hospital and the quality school system throughout the county.
Whitley County, which also borders Allen County, saw a 3.6% growth with 1,200 new residents.
The only county in northeast Indiana to see a decline in residents was Noble County, which lost 56 residents over a 10-year period. Noble County is the 30th-largest county in the state with a population of 47,457.
Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corp., said Noble County is poised for growth; it just needs to attract families to the community.
Gatman said it takes all 11 counties in the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership working together, which he said is happening and progress is being made.
“We have no choice but to find a solution to the issues,” he said. “We know there are opportunities out there for us. We are certainly trying to leverage our relationship with Fort Wayne.”
Housing is a problem, though.
Economic development leaders all agree that housing stock is a key issue when it comes to population growth, something that all 11 counties in the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership are working on.
Along with a quality housing stock, communities must also have job opportunities, a high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these factors.
Northeast Indiana currently has all of these qualities of life except for an ample housing stock across the board.
Each of the economic development partnerships in northeast Indiana are currently in the midst of a housing study or have recently completed one. Steuben County completed its study in 2018, LaGrange County finished its study right before the start of the pandemic and Noble County recently finished its study. DeKalb County is currently in the midst of a study and is preparing to release its data in the coming months.
Lee said a new 50-unit apartment complex in Angola recently opened, and all 50 units were rented within a week.
“We could add 700 new apartments to the market and be able to fill them,” he said. “We are primed to grow.”
With that growth though, Lee warns that leaders need to think creatively to add housing units at all price points.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that housing projects are moving forward in his city. He said dirt will be turned this spring on a new assisted living facility and apartment complex in the community. A 210-unit apartment complex on the west end of Angola is moving forward with a late spring or early summer ground breaking.
The city also has several new housing projects started.
Gatman said despite losing residents, several of the cities in Noble County saw positive growth. He said along with housing, the availability of broadband and a good effective childcare system are also keys to bringing families to the community.
He said community leaders are currently working on improving all three.
“I believe we can be a strong community in attracting people back to the county,” Gatman said. “We need to have everyone in the boat working together. I think we can move that needle very rapidly if we can make progress on those issues.”
Johnston said LaGrange County also has several housing options in the works.
King said he believes the housing market in DeKalb County has room to grow amongst all housing types.
There are currently a few housing developments in progress in the county, on the south end of Garrett and within the city of Auburn.
“”We hope that folks will continue to want to call DeKalb County home,” he said. “We have to market DeKalb County to the global world.”
