Police arrest seven people Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kristen M. Argerbright, 45, of the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested at C.R. 300W and S.R. 120 on a felony charge of habitual traffic offender.
• Seth A. Hajek, 22, of the 10 block of South John Court, arrested at C.R. 300W and S.R. 120 on felony allegations of failure to appear, contempt of court and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
• Chad D. Hankins, 38, of the 1000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at C.R. 500W and Nevada Mills Road on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Dallas P. Hicks, 32, of the 200 block of Green Wood Drive, Kendallville, arrested on Orland Road, west of C.R. 425W, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Joshua W. Miller, 35, of the 9000 block of Metro Drive, Woodburn, arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street, Ashley, on a felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and false identity statement.
• Shane M. Zartman, 34, of the 100 block of North Cherry Street, Convoy, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
