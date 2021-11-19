ANGOLA — After experiencing lots of rain during this past football season that made Angola High School’s football field unsafe to play on, the school will officially be able to play on turf next season.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees gave approval at Tuesday night’s meeting for the installation of a new turf football field and a new track at the high school.
Installation of the football field and track are set to begin in 2022 with hopes to be completed before early August in time for the beginning of football season.
MSD Superintendent Matthew Widenhoefer said he couldn’t be more pleased to finally get a turf field at the school.
“This is something we really need especially from a safety standpoint,” he said. “The problem this year was that the field became unplayable due to the large amount of rain we had.”
The project also includes installing new LED lighting at the football field along with the baseball and softball fields. He said the current lighting is outdated and will result in the district saving money on its electricity costs.
The high school’s field became devastated by rain this year and many students and parents were disappointed about not being able to play.
He said in result the school wouldn’t be able to host sectional games and would have to use nearby schools’ fields like the one at Trine University.
“When we can’t use our own field, it results in a loss of money and attendance we can’t afford to lose,” he said. “Our athletics programs are self funded and they have to be able to stay afloat.”
Angola High School Athletic Director Steve Lantz said even their practice field became flooded and drainage issues are common at the school’s football field.
Installing a turf is a way for the school to modernize its athletic facilities and prevent injuries.
He said the school has looked at getting a turf field for quite a while and will now be able to use the field year round, except in January and February.
“We’re definitely excited for getting a turf field and we look forward to making the field usable for everyone,” he said.
The school has local partners like Cameron Memorial Community Hospital that plans to help out maintaining the new field.
“This has to be a field that the whole community can use. The one thing I’ve heard from people is ‘It’s about time!’,” Widenhoefer said.
