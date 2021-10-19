ANGOLA — The lawyer for the man accused of killing Lake James resident Wilma Ball in June has taken the initial steps to seek an insanity defense for his client in Steuben Circuit Court on Monday..
Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, allegedly murdered Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James, on June 22 or 23. He is also facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
The additional charges were filed in September by Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
Last week Hoover's court-appointed attorney, Benjamin Nordmann, filed a motion for notice of affirmative defense of insanity or mental illness.
On Monday, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat granted a motion that will enable a mental evaluation of Hoover.
According to Indiana law, the psychological evaluations must be done by at least two experts. Hoover will be evaluated to assess his ability to assist in his own defense and his sanity.
If Hoover is found incompetent or insane, commitment proceedings could begin to house Ford in a secure state hospital. If Hoover is determined to be competent, the case will proceed as is typical for a criminal case.
A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 28, 2022, with a jury trial for the week of April 8, 2022. Initially Hoover was set to go on trial the week after Thanksgiving.
Sometime either on June 22 or June 23, Hoover allegedly broke into Mrs. Ball's home. He allegedly stabbed her to death and either before or after she died, attempted to have intercourse with her.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August. In September the additional charges were filed.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty on the murder charge. In addition, a Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years behind bars.
Meanwhile, Nordmann was successful in using the insanity defense for a client in a recent Steuben County case.
Samuel Albert Ford, 89, Angola, who tried to kill his wife in 2017, was found incompetent to assist in his defense at trial in 2019.
Ford was charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison, for shooting his wife three times in their Angola home on Aug. 31, 2017.
In September, Ford died of apparent natural causes at the Evansville State Hospital where he had been placed after having been ruled incompetent to assist in his defense at trial in 2019.
