ANGOLA — Trine University recognized its 2022 Homecoming court as well as its king and queen during the annual Thunderstruck Pep Rally, held at the MTI Center on Friday.
Haley Livingston of Fort Worth, Texas, was crowned Homecoming queen.
Peter Klee of Angola, was honored as Homecoming king.
A senior majoring in psychology and criminal justice, Livingston holds eight school records as a member of Trine’s track and field program. She works as a student advocate and is a member of the Multicultural Student Organization and the Black Student Union.
After graduation, she plans to pursue a law degree in law at either Baylor, Texas A&M or Southern Methodist University.
A junior majoring in Design Engineering Technology, Klee is an officer for the Newman Catholic Fellowship and Society of Manufacturing Engineers as well as the reigning commuter student champion. In his free time, he enjoys hiking outdoors, going to concerts and building scale models.
After graduation, Klee hopes to work as a product development engineer in the Midwest.
Other members of the Homecoming court included:
Jennifer West of LaGrange, a junior majoring in exercise science. West plans to attend graduate school and receive her doctorate in physical therapy. She likes to spend her free time watching college sports and her favorite activity is hanging out with family and friends.
Grant Widenhoefer of Fort Wayne, is a junior earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing and Master’s in Business Administration. In his free time, Widenhoefer likes to hang out with his friends and his fraternity brothers at Alpha Sigma Tau.
Alyssa Argyle of Petoskey, Michigan, is a senior majoring in physical education and health with a minor in exercise science and coaching. A member of Trine’s women’s basketball team, her future plans include enjoying the upcoming season, and then teaching middle school as well as coaching basketball.
Xaine Kirby of Sweetser, is a senior majoring in exercise science with a minor in coaching, sports psychology and psychology. He is a member of the Thunder football team. He plans to earn a master’s degree and CSCS certification so that he can become a strength and conditioning coach. Kirby enjoys playing football, lifting, listening to music and hanging out with friends.
Aubrianna Ragsdale of Kentland, is a senior majoring in criminal justice and psychology. She also is minoring in political science, psychology and cybersecurity. Ragsdale is involved in Theta Phi Alpha, Student Government, ACJA, TUFFS, SPEAK, NSLS, Psychology Club, Study Abroad and Trine Storm Peer Mentorship, as well as being a tour guide on campus. She is the current vice president for Order of Omega and president of the Genders & Sexualities Alliance Network. She works at the Brokaw Movie Theatre and volunteers as a crisis counselor for the Trevor Project. In her free time, she likes to watch Halloween movies with her girlfriend. Her future plans include a career in forensic psychology.
Ali Salim of Angola, is a senior computer science and information technology major with a second major in psychology. He has served as president for the Multicultural Student Organization for two terms and is an active member of the Delta Chi fraternity, serving as public relations chair and assistant philanthropy chair. He also works as a peer mentor for the Office of Student Services. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with his brothers at Delta Chi or playing video games with friends. He plans to attend graduate school to pursue clinical mental health counseling and hopes to eventually become a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
