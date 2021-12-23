ANGOLA — On Wednesday, Janelle Spengler and Leanne Lies, kindergarten teachers at Fremont Elementary School, delivered Christmas gifts to residents at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola during their annual Christmas party.
Fremont Elementary School students nearly quadrupled their $600 goal for this year’s holiday coin drive by raising just over $2,300. Last week, Spengler and Lies shopped at the Angola Walmart, purchasing pairs of socks and a trinket for each resident as well as a cardigan for the female residents and a fleece jacket for each male resident.
“It is absolutely amazing to see the overwhelming support from students and families throughout the coin drive,” said Eric Bryan, principal at Fremont Elementary School.
“We wanted to focus on people that don’t have as much or maybe don’t have visitors,” Lies added. “We wanted to bring some cheer to them, give them a little something.”
Before delivering the gifts, Fremont Elementary School art teacher Erin Seeman had her students personalize a coloring page or an original Christmas themed drawing for residents. Fremont High School’s National Honor Society students then wrapped or bagged the gift items, making sure each bag contained one of the student’s artwork.
“We wanted the kids to get a feeling of giving and not necessarily get anything in return,” Spengler said.
Lies said that some of the funds were used to treat Lakeland staff to a meal from Caruso’s Restaurant in Angola.
With nearly $800 still remaining from the coin drive, Spengler said they are looking into purchasing other items needed for residents such as games or crafts.
