Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Fox S. Bierlien, 25, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dereck R. Fowler, 33, of the 7700 block of Island Drive, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on Fremont Road north of C.R. 700N, Fremont, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Indahia M. Jones, 27, of the 1600 block of Locust Street, Elkhart, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road near the 142 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years and reckless driving.
