As preparations for the new school year get underway, shopping for school supplies is not limited to families of students. Many teachers will be reaching into their own pockets as they shop for classroom and extra student supplies.
According to AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year so their students can succeed.
In an effort to support area educators, organizations and individuals are helping to take on some of those back-to-school expenses.
Organized by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, “Teacher Wishlists” are returning for the third consecutive year.
Chamber partnership Assistant Director Jessica Griffith said feedback from previous years was so good that the chamber decided it wanted to grow the program and offer it on a regular basis.
Teachers are invited to submit a link to their wish list — preferably an Amazon wish list — using a link on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Anyone who wishes to shop for a teacher can visit a page at the chamber’s website, dekalbchamberpartnership.com/teacher-wishlists and view individual teachers’ requests. Lists can be filtered by grade, subject or school. The website updates as submissions are received. As of July 11, more than 50 area teachers had submitted lists.
“We have a lot of different schools represented. Any teacher that lives in DeKalb County, or anything close to DeKalb County, can go ahead and put their wish list on our website, for sure,” Griffith said.
The website includes wish lists for area schools including: in DeKalb County, McKenney-Harrison, Country Meadow, J. R. Watson, Waterloo, Riverdale, Butler, St. Joseph and J.E. Ober elementary schools, Lakewood Park and DeKalb High School; in Noble County, Islamic Academy of Kendallville, Central Noble Elementary and Wayne Center Elementary; and in Steuben County, Fremont Elementary; as well as Brightpoint and a church-affiliated early learning center.
Griffith said the chamber keeps the lists posted throughout the school year.
“They are always available on our website and teachers can always add to them even after school starts,” she added.
Teacher requests range from simple classroom supplies to more unusual items such as a window plant growing kit, musical instrument reeds and a solar powered water pump for a bird bath.
“It’s a huge variety of stuff. Every teacher wants something different. Some of them use their wish list for big items … some use it just for everyday extra supplies,” Griffith said.
“There’s a lot of different varieties, a lot of different price points for the community to pick from.”
The DeKalb Central Foundation board also is a resource to which DeKalb Central teachers can go for additional resource assistance.
What began as the Teacher Resource Store has shifted to the foundation offering grants to teachers for specific supplies, explained DeKalb Central Foundation board member Kirsten Ziembo.
“Basically what we ran into with (the resource store) is a lot of the items already were available to teachers. We wanted to be able to help the teachers more and not just give them more of the same stuff that the schools were already giving,” Ziembo explained.
Now, Ziembo said, teachers can apply for a grant through the foundation throughout the school year.
“It’s stuff that they specifically want that the schools don’t already have,” she said of requests.
“Some of the things that we’ve granted out have been graphing calculators for the math classes, yoga mats for P.E. teachers.”
“We’re hoping to grow it more, as the foundation continues to grow and we’re able to raise more money,” Ziembo added.
Sherry Crisp-Ridge is a member of the Gamma Lambda Chapter of teacher-based society Delta Kappa Gamma. The chapter operates the SEE project, “Support for Early Educators.” In previous years, the chapter distributed baskets of supplies to incoming educators in DeKalb and Noble counties.
“We’ve been doing this for quite a while, for several years, and when COVID hit, we tweaked it a little bit and we went to just giving them a gift card … and then they can get what they want. We plan on doing it again this year,” Crisp-Ridge said.
“We’ve gotten very good responses. We know that teachers have to purchase so much on their own.”
Last year the Gamma Lambda chapter gave about 25 gift cards to incoming teachers and anticipates giving around the same number this year.
Having worked as an educator for 32 years and currently the director of the DeKalb Central school district preschool program, Crisp-Ridge is aware of expenses that teachers are covering themselves to enhance their students’ classroom experience.
During her more than three decades in education, Crisp-Ridge said, she has seen a change in funds that are available to spend on supplies.
“Years ago there were some entry-level dollars that when a new teacher came in, they would get something,” she said.
“I will say that the parent-teacher organizations in most of the schools are always kind to the teachers. They give them a small monetary gift every year to purchase things. But what we’re finding is there are just so many additional resources that we as teachers think would benefit both us and the students that we want to have some additional materials that the school just can’t purchase for us. And so in order to make really rich experiences for our kids, we want to make sure we have these materials.”
Creating a warm and welcoming classroom environment also is very important, Crisp-Ridge said.
“If we look at preschool students, the environment is like another teacher. So we want to make sure that it’s welcoming, it’s safe but inviting, it says to the children, ‘This is your space, this is your area,’ and so it’s extremely important,” she said.
“All classroom environments are important. It really sets the tone for the class. The more personal you can make it to the students, the better.”
Crisp-Ridge said teachers go over and above, all the time, to ensure the classroom has the materials it needs to stimulate the students and offer intrigue and inquiry into different subjects.
“I would also say that families can do a lot. If your student is in a classroom and you have some extra funds that can help that teacher, anything is appreciated. It doesn’t have to be a large donation. Also, just reach out to your teacher and see if they have a personal supply list or wish list that they could send home to the families and they can donate actual items — they can just supply necessary needs,” Crisp-Ridge said.
Many teachers also purchase books to create their own classroom library, Crisp-Ridge said.
“A good classroom has a strong library. And books are not cheap any more. We don’t think about teachers purchasing books. You would think about, ‘Well the school district buys all those books.’ But not all the time,” she said.
“I think as time has progressed, teachers tend to spend more money on their classrooms.”
