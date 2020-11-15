ANGOLA — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has made quite a presence in northeast Indiana during her first four years in office as the No. 2 in charge behind Gov. Eric Holcomb.
And it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Crouch, who has made about a half-dozen trips to Steuben County this year, is planning for the future, quite possibly a run for governor in 2024.
That next presidential cycle will be when Gov. Eric Holcomb will have to step aside due to Indiana term limits. Crouch has been a frequent visitor to northeast Indiana and over the summer there was a pricey fundraiser for Friends of Suzanne Crouch that was hosted by Ralph and Sheri Trine, Lake James.
“In politics, you always have to plan your next move,” Crouch said during a July visit to Steuben County.
When pressed on whether she would be running for governor in 2024 after Holcomb is term-limited out, Crouch said her main concern was working to help the Holcomb-Crouch team win a victory in November; and they succeeded.
But it probably won’t come as a surprise if she does choose to run.
“There is always an assumption that the lieutenant governor is going to be a candidate if not the nominee,” said Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne. “She has been pretty darn visible.”
Crouch has often been taking part in ribbon-cutting ceremonies and the like. She was in Steuben County twice this fall, to deliver a Women’s Legacy grant to the Downtown Angola Coalition and to help out with the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway dedication, both on the Public Square. She’s made many other stops in the region beyond Angola and Steuben County.
“She doing what elected officials do. Cutting ribbons, talking to individuals,” Downs said. “She’s doing a lot of things right.”
Crouch, of Evansville, has been involved in politics since 1994 when she was first elected as auditor of Vanderburgh County. She then was elected a county commissioner then a state representative. She filled a vacancy as state auditor in 2013 then was elected to the position in 2014. In 2016 she was picked to be the lieutenant governor candidate after Pence was selected by Donald Trump to be his running mate. Holcomb and Crouch enjoyed a comfortable win over John Gregg and Christina Hale.
The paint might still drying on the 2020 Indiana election results but the jockeying for position for a run at governor come 2024 will start soon, if not already.
Other candidates might come to mind, Downs said, like former Congressman Todd Rokita, who just won election as Indiana’s next attorney general. Then there are others who might just happen to surface out of the blue, like former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.
“What’s interesting to me is the names we never mention,” Downs said.
One name that surfaces is Rep. Jim Banks, who just was re-elected to a third term in Congress in northeast Indiana’s District 3, Downs said. Banks appears to be following the path of Vice President Mike Pence, who served in Congress and as chair of the Republican Study Committee before winning the governor’s seat in 2012, Downs said.
Mitchell Hailstone, Banks’ spokesman, said he is focused on serving the people of District 3.
“The congressman expects to be elected as the next chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a position once held by Mike Pence,” Hailstone said in an email. “As Chairman of RSC, which is the largest conservative caucus in the House, he will have a much bigger platform to champion the conservative values of Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District. As far as future ambitions go, he’s entirely focused on that.”
Downs said Crouch’s frequent visits to northeast Indiana could be seen as an effort to blunt a possible run by Banks, who previously served in the Indiana Senate before he was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016.
“Even if he wasn’t upwardly mobile, he would like people to think he is because that gives him more attention,” Downs said.
No matter what her motives, Crouch has made many friends in northeast Indiana. One of those friends is Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola. When Crouch is in northeast Indiana, she often stays at the home of Zent and his wife, Wendy, who live on Lake James.
Crouch’s and Zent’s friendship goes back to her days serving in the Indiana House when she was an office mate of Zent’s.
Ever since she was elected, you could find Crouch riding the toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park, doing yoga in downtown Angola and cutting ribbons ... you know, the more typical politician stuff.
