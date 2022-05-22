AUBURN — Aaron Roberts said he fell in love with the Catholic Charities’ Auburn office on a visit last year when he joined the staff of the Fort Wayne-based organization. The Bluffton resident is now learning the ropes at the Auburn office as its new North Region associate director.
Catholic Charities in Auburn brings a variety of programs to residents in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. The most widely known program is the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which places volunteers in non-profit worksites where they use their skills to benefit the community.
Other programs include youth mentoring, Resource and Referral for assistance with rent, utilities and material goods, and Senior Community Service Employment Program, known as SCSEP (pronounced SEE-SEP). Other events include school backpack and supplies distribution, a warm coat drive and a food pantry.
“I’m trying to get my feet wet here and learn the counties and the communities,” Roberts said. “I’m new to Catholic Charities and still learning more about it. I want to keep things running well as they are, then grow each of the opportunities here.”
He credits longtime employee Shirley Johnson with helping him navigate the new terrain. Johnson is project coordinator at the Auburn office.
Roberts was intrigued by the chance to make service personal to those who take part in Catholic Charities programs, so he was excited to accept the leadership of the Auburn office. He saw volunteers serving their neighbors in the Community of Caring food pantry, housed in the Auburn office.
“You get to see and witness the service you are providing first hand,” he said.
Roberts worked with Goodwill Industries in southern and central Indiana for 12 years, managing the SCSEP program at the end of his time there. He did the same program for Catholic Charities when he joined that organization last year.
The SCSEP program uses a U.S. Department of Labor federal grant to provide employment to persons age 55 and older who are at 125% of the federal poverty guidelines. Employees can stay in the program for up to four years, earning $7.25 per hour for about 20 hours per week as they develop skills toward the ultimate goal of workforce employment.
Roberts will also tackle the challenge of getting the word out into the community about Catholic Charities programs.
“If you Google ‘Catholic Charities,’ the Auburn office doesn’t crop up,” he said.
Roberts stressed that, while the Auburn office is best known for its RSVP activities, it is much more than its volunteer aspect. People believe the organization is only for those of the Catholic faith, but that isn’t true.
“Catholic Charities serves everyone, regardless of faith,” he said.
April was National Volunteer Month, so Catholic Charities honored volunteers from Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties with an ice cream social held at the new Noble County Council on Aging building in Kendallville. No volunteers from Steuben County were able to attend the event.
Johnson recapped the achievements volunteers had in 2021, including the $25,000 raised from the sale of the annual handmade car quilt at the Worldwide Auction. She said the VITA Tax program, which provides free tax return preparation for seniors, had “a phenomenal year.”
Johnson also invited volunteers to save the date for the fall recognition luncheon, with details to be announced. Event planner Carol Baker said the fall-themed recognition luncheon may have a “No-Talent Talent Show” and other entertainment.
