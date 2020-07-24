ANGOLA — One of the several stops for Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch Thursday was the new Steuben County Council on Aging senior center, 1905 Wohlert Street.
Denise Kreais, executive director for the COA gave a welcome address in what will soon be the kitchen and dining area in the facility, explaining just how special the building has been since its inception.
“This building has been a dream of many for a very long time,” she said. “To see it actually come to fruition is amazing.
She thanks Chuck Sheets and his wife Tusie, for their generous donation of the land the building now sits on as well as thanking Ralph and Sheri Trine for their generosity in donating the construction and furnishing of the building. Chuck Sheets as well as both Ralph and Sheri Trine were present for the afternoon gathering.
When the building project was in its infancy, Kreais said she found a drawing the former director had done that said they needed 5,000 square feet and maybe a barn for a new senior center.
The new facility is around 13,000 square feet and a large barn has been built for the STAR Transportation fleet.
“It is just phenomenal,” Kreais said.
The gathering included a few other elected officials, COA board members and a few other important individuals from the area for a short tour and discussion, with each person wearing a face mask and observing social distancing.
“I have never been in a senior center that is this phenomenal, this beautiful,” said Crouch. “These seniors that have worked so hard, given so much to their community are now getting something back in the community.”
She said it definitely took the community coming together to make the facility happen. She thanked the room for allowing her to be in the area visiting and giving her the inside look at the building that even the area seniors haven’t been in to see yet.
“You all are so special,” she said.
The tour, including other stops made Thursday, were part of her first state visits outside of Indianapolis since March.
Her other stops included a groundbreaking for the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., Brightmark in Ashley and a fundraiser in the evening.
The COA will hold a grand opening celebration from 12-6 p.m. on Sept. 10 for the new building, with the ribbon cutting, announcements and the name reveal for the center taking place from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
