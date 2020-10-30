ANGOLA — It’s not every day an officer gets recognized for saving a life, especially an officer still early in her law enforcement career.
But Friday, Deputy Alexis Meyers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department was honored for just that by Sheriff Rodney Robinson for successfully using knowledge about a call to have the judgment to administer the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone to an individual in need.
“It is wonderful when we get to appreciate what our deputies do,” said Robinson. “Because of her actions, I am honored to present her with this life saving award on behalf of the citizens of Steuben County and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.”
On Sept. 12, a call was fielded by the sheriff’s department for a welfare check in the Fremont area for a possible suicidal female that had allegedly taken an unknown amount of prescription medications with the belief that she had overdosed.
When deputies first arrived to the call, the woman could not be found and the thought was that she had left in a vehicle.
It was an hour or so later when a neighbor called again to say that the woman had possibly returned home.
Deputies then found the woman on her front porch. It was observed that she was acting “out of sorts and a bit delirious” by Corporal Alex Harris, say police reports.
Harris helped the woman into a chair where shortly after, she collapsed and began taking shallow breaths, becoming unresponsive. He called Steuben County Emergency Medical Services to assist as well as Fremont Fire Department, with volunteer Chad Vanderpool arriving to help.
Meyers also arrived to the woman’s aid and remembered the previously reported information about her having potentially taken an unknown amount of prescription medication.
She used that knowledge and decided to administer a dose of naloxone.
The woman reportedly returned to consciousness rather quickly after the medication was given, to the point she became combative with those present.
The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS to receive additional medical treatment.
Meyers is a 2009 graduate of Angola High School. She attended Trine University where she studied criminal justice and is a graduate of National American University with a degree in health care management.
She was in the United States Army from 2011-15 and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
Upon her return from Afghanistan, Meyers worked in the healthcare field working in both a local doctor’s office and a local nursing home, said Robinson.
She joined the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 5, 2019 to start her field training. She started at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Jan. 2020.
COVID-19 extended her time in the academy by several months, but she officially graduated in July. Upon her academy completion, she was assigned to the night patrol division with the department.
She was honored Friday for her life saving efforts with a short ceremony that included several other officers, department staff and administrators and Jim Grandin of the Sheriff’s Office Merit Board.
