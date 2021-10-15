ANGOLA — Matt Widenhoefer made his official debut to the public at Tuesday night’s Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees meeting alongside interim superintendent Steve Sprunger.
“I appreciate all of you, having the opportunity to serve as your next superintendent moving forward,” said Widenhoefer, who was selected as MSD’s new superintendent on Oct. 4.
Widenhoefer has been stepping into his new position with wide arms thanks to his enthusiasm and Sprunger’s assistance with the transition. While the board is grateful for a permanent replacement, they know it would not have been possible without Sprunger’s guidance.
“I just want to thank you Dr. Sprunger for your time here. I cannot imagine anyone doing a better job of taking us through this transition, from the very dark place where we were. We’re in a much better position now. Thank you for your role in that, your positive attitude,” board Member Brad Gardner said. “I know that Dr. Widenhoefer is going to continue the momentum that you’ve already built.”
“Just to help us get through this, and the positive that we’ve seen from the buildings already and the positive I know you’ve told us about with the administrators and stuff. We’re very thankful that you were able to help us,” board Member Becky Maggart added.
Monday will be Widenhoefer’s first official day on his own feet, but Sprunger will continue to advise remotely over the next couple of months while returning to the retirement plans he had put on pause to serve as interim superintendent. Today is his last official day.
“As I said last month, I’m the one who was blessed, so thank you,” Sprunger said.
“Thank you, Steve. We appreciate it. Stay in touch,” board President Cory Archbold said. “And best of luck to you, Matt.”
While Widenhoefer has much yet to learn, he is nothing but positive about meeting everyone in the district and serving the MSD community.
“I had a great first couple of days here. I got to see every building here, meet with principals,” Widenhoefer said. “You have some outstanding people that work in your school district, and I am super proud to be working with them.”
“Matt, you mentioned your school. This is now our school,” board Member Mark Ridenour said. “So welcome aboard. We’re looking forward to a great tenure with you.”
Widenhoefer was not the only new big hire at Tuesday’s meeting, though. Karen Eagleson, MSD business manager, announced her retirement at last month’s board meeting, and Widenhoefer suggested her replacement be Brandon Penrod.
Penrod was previously a superintendent in Whitley County before resigning to work at a consulting firm that focuses on financial analytics.
“With the retirement of Mrs. Eagleson — and we wish her the best of luck and thank her for her services — Dr. Penrod has graciously volunteered his services to come and work with our business department and keep us going,” Widenhoefer said. “With a lot of the things that we have going on in the business department, I think that he’ll make a great asset.”
At Sprunger’s recommendation, the board voted to employ Penrod on an interim basis for $400 per day as needed.
Penrod will help with various matters in MSD’s business departments, such as bond hearings. He was present at Tuesday’s meeting to introduce himself and express his gratitude for the opportunity.
“I’m from the area, and I’ve always had a lot of respect for Angola and MSD of Steuben,” Penrod said. “I look forward to working with you.”
Widenhoefer also announced that October is Principal Appreciation Month, and in honor of his meeting his new principals and seeing the great work they do, he brought cookies to celebrate and recognize their efforts.
“These individuals work extremely hard and put a lot of dedicated time in the day. I was so blown away when I was out at buildings. Every classroom that I visited, kids were quiet and engaged and working. I should have gotten here 12 years sooner,” Widenhoefer said. “That’s just a huge testament to the things they do out in their buildings, and I appreciate each and every one of you on what an outstanding job you do. I look forward to working with you.”
