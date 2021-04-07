AUBURN — Metal Technologies Inc., is a premier metal casting company that uses modern technology and a highly productive workforce to produce the best quality product, said a news release from Trine University.
Since 1997, it has been a privately held, family-owned company, which will now offer a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities for employees to finish their degrees at Trine as the result of a new relationship between the two organizations.
The new partnership builds on a longstanding relationship between MTI and Trine University. Trine alumnus Rick L. James is chairman at MTI as well as president of Trine's Board of Trustees. MTI co-founder Keith Turner and retired senior vice president and corporate secretary Jeffrey Turner also serve on Trine's board.
Trine's state-of-the-art athletic arena, the MTI Center, is named for the company, as is the Metal Technologies Health and Fitness Center that is part of Zollner Stadium.
Matt Fetter, MTI's president and CEO, stated, "The quality of MTI's team keeps MTI at the forefront of our industry. Trine's recognized strength in delivering relevant and effective educational programs to working adults will help our team grow and continue to succeed."
"We are grateful for the generous support that MTI and its officers have provided to Trine University over the years, and are pleased and honored to assist them in providing new opportunities for their employees to learn and develop additional skills," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine's president. "Trine and MTI have had a fruitful partnership, and we look forward to continued growth and even more opportunities to work together."
In addition to educational opportunities, Trine will offer Metal Technologies free access to job posting and recruitment opportunities, attracting Trine students and alumni. Metal Technologies also will have access to Trine innovation 1, which provides marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products, and/or improvements to current processes or products.
Through the partnership, Metal Technologies will be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site. Employees also will be provided additional support in obtaining educational grants and scholarships, reducing education expenses for the team at Metal Technologies.
Additionally, Metal Technologies employees will receive added support to ensure those enrolled with Trine are utilizing 24/7 access to tutoring, along with all other available academic and financial aid services. Metal Technologies employees can take advantage of more than 45 courses using open educational resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs, and can receive a free application for enrollment and free unofficial education transfer credit evaluation.
Due to TrineOnline's education credit acceptance program, Metal Technologies employees will be eligible to transfer up to 90 education credit hours toward a bachelor's degree program, including their unique on-the-job training experience. This means fewer courses are needed to complete a degree; therefore, they have less financial impact, and graduation is possible in as little as one year. In addition, students are given the opportunity to earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor's degree through TrineOnline's combined degree programs.
Metal Technologies' focus is on their people, their customers and their communities, the news release said. Employing the highest skilled people in the industry, re-investing in their operations, and being a consistent and dependable supplier to their customers has allowed them to become a leader in the industry. With locations in Indiana, Mexico, Michigan and Tennessee, they are able to efficiently support their customers, by continually improving their employees, processes, suppliers and products.
For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.
