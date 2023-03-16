LAKE JAMES — A petition drive seeking to reduce a rate hike for customers of the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District has requested a hearing on rates in front of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The petition, dated Tuesday, arose out of the Waste District raising rates by 18% at the start of the year. The petition also demanded the resignation of the board of trustees based on the option that they are not adequately performing their duties.
"We are looking for a denial of the rate increase," the complaint says, "on the grounds that $110.27 is unreasonable based on the data in the annual financial reports and are unjustified, unreasonable and discriminatory. Furthermore, we find it confusing that the rates increase as the number of connections increases."
The petition argues that by adding customers, fixed costs should lower and result in lower rates.
"We believe that it is important to keep rates affordable for our community members while still maintaining the quality of services provided. We urge you to reevaluate the proposed rate increase and explore alternative options to reduce your operational costs without imposing a burden on our community members," the petition continued.
The petition requested a rate reduction of 7.5% every year starting in 2023 and ending in 2027.
The rate charged in 2022 was $93.43 a month. The Waste District charges a flat rate of its residential customers; sewage is not metered on the system.
Should the petition's request be realized, rates would end up dropping to $63.27 in 2027, which is lower than the $75.50 the district was charging in 2017.
Under Indiana law, the petition had to be filed within 30 days of the rate ordinance taking effect, which was Feb. 14. It also had to include the lesser of either 50 ratepayers' signatures or 10% of the district. There were reportedly 1,032 people who signed the petition, which is about 20% of the district's customers.
During a hearing on the rates, up for review will be whether the district followed Indiana law in adopting the rate ordinance and whether the rates were "just and equitable."
The commissioners can either sustain the rate ordinance or the petition. Once the decision is made, it can be appealed to Steuben Circuit Court, which would hold a bench trial in the matter.
In its plea to remove the board members, the petition said the board didn't adequately perform its duties and has not ensured the district was "financially sound."
Bryan Klein, superintendent of the district, when asked about the finances of the organization, said, "The District is financially stable."
The board is made up of trustees who are appointed by township trustees covering the four townships served by the district. The board includes Rob Moreland, president; Abagail Van Vlerah, vice president; Craig Rice, secretary-treasurer; and members Laurence Keeler, Jonathan Flaugh, Renee Clauss and Kelly Johnson.
The district’s service area includes Millgrove, Jamestown, Jackson and Pleasant townships in Steuben County. The service area extends into Greenfield Township in LaGrange County and Gilead Township in Branch County, Michigan, bordering the north side of Lake Pleasant. The District serves more than 5,100 connections.
As of Thursday afternoon, a hearing date on the petition had not been set. The petitioners have requested it be held in Central Gym, which is next to the Steuben Community Center, so there's adequate space.
A meeting called by those organizing the petition drive that was held on March 2 at Club Paradise reportedly drew a standing-room crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.