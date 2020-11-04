ANGOLA — The second reading on three ordinances establishing higher rates and charges for use and services by the wastewater and water departments took place Monday with little discussion during a meeting held by the Angola Common Council.
Mayor Richard Hickman said John Julien of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, Mishawaka, will be present at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 18 for the final reading of each ordinance.
He suggested the council approve each on second reading Monday, saving any changes or updates they would like to see for that meeting.
“Out of all of these, this one I don’t have a problem with,” said Councilman Dave Martin about the first ordinance that would give a 9% rate increase for users of the wastewater utility. “We do need to adjust the rates of that utility.”
Each of the other two ordinances, however, Martin had a problem with. Those include amending rates and charges for the water utility based on a cost of service study done by Baker Tilly and moving fire protection from being paid by property taxes to a line item on the monthly utility bill.
He said council could pass the second reading, taking the mayor’s advice, saying he didn’t want to see the ordinances killed on Monday.
On the ordinance for rates and charges for the water utility, Martin said he would like to see any changes phased in over three years, but he was not offering up any motions to add amendments to the ordinance Monday.
He said he felt the shift is justified and warranted in the long term.
The ordinance for fire protection becoming a line item on the utility bill is the one Martin said he finds the most troubling of the three.
“I don’t want to kill it tonight,” he said. “I have been against this concept for many years … I think fire protection on the utility bill is the wrong way to go.”
A number of communities have already done similar, he said, but he doesn’t agree with it for Angola.
“Long-term, I have a problem supporting utility-based fire protection,” he said. “I will not vote in favor of this ordinance on the final reading.”
Hickman said this particular shift is something that Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell has wanted for some time and Julien will be able to provide considerably more details about each ordinance at the next meeting.
The council meets again Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
