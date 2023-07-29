Pokagon hosting CCC reunion on Sunday
ANGOLA — Pokagon State Park Nature Center is set to host their annual open house honoring the Civilian Conservation Corps. Although Company 556 was stationed at the park from 1934-42, their rich history lives on.
Pokagon continues their open house tradition, even though the Boys of the CCC are gone.
Anyone that is interested in attending or wants to learn more about the CCC at Pokagon is encouraged to join the open house on Sunday.
The event is free, but gate admission is required for entry. Cars with an Indiana license plate are $7, out of state vehicles are $9.
9:30 a.m. — Guests can enjoy fellowship and refreshments, and view photos and memorabilia from the CCC in the Nature Center Auditorium.
10:30 a.m. — Take a walk over to the CCC Camp trail (adjacent to the Nature Center) for the official welcome, introductions and Pledge of Allegiance at the original camp flagpole base.
10:45 a.m. — Enjoy an interpretive program all about CCC Co. 556 with the Pokagon naturalists in the Nature Center Auditorium.
For more information visit Pokagon State Park’s website.
