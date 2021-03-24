ANGOLA — A grass and brush fire in rural Angola got out of control and damaged structures at the property, said a report from the Angola Fire Department.
Assistant Chief Bill Harter said the fire, at the residence of Daniel and Stacy Hancock, in the 1500 block of North C.R. 350E, was reported at about 3 p.m.
Angola and Metz fire departments were dispatched to the incident.
While en route fire units were told that the fire had extended into some buildings on the property.
First arriving firefighters were faced with a large cornfield/grass fire with a garage fully engulfed, a shed partially engulfed with extension into the house.
It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control after arriving on the scene in just 5 minutes following their dispatch. Firefighters were back on station at 4:22 p.m.
The fire was ruled accidental.
Damage was estimated at $50,000, $20,000 of which was to the home, Harter said. The garage and shed were total losses. The field fire covered approximately 15 acres.
Mutual aid was provided from: Fremont, Steuben Township, Hamilton and Ashley-Hudson fire departments in Indiana and Northwest Township Fire Department out of Ohio. Auburn firefighters were on standby at Angola’s station. Assistance was also provided by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Sheriff's Department, Angola Police Department and Steuben County Communications.
