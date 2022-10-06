ANGOLA — Trine University honored three distinguished graduates with alumni awards during its annual Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner on Sept. 30.
Ed Stowe, a 1960 electrical engineering alumnus who now lives in Essex, Vermont, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award.
The Distinguished Service Award is given each year to an alumnus or alumna who has performed outstanding service to society in his or her profession, personal achievement or community; and who has manifest interest in Trine University and has supported it by contributions of time, talent and money; by recruitment of students; or by placement of graduates.
Stowe is a recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to him by former President Barack Obama for his many years of volunteer work. He had a successful career at IBM and now spends much time doing volunteer work. He has been with Good News Garage for over 20 years, providing help as a representative for the organization at various functions as well as driving to transport vehicles from donor locations to the Good News Garage.
Steward Cline, a 1976 aeronautical engineering alumnus who lives in Guilford, received the Outstanding Achievement Award.
The Outstanding Achievement Award is given each year to an alumnus or alumna who has attained a high level of achievement in his or her profession, is well thought of in his or her community, and who upholds the ideals of Trine University.
After graduating from Trine, Cline went on to receive his masters and doctorate in aeronautical engineering from Cal Tech. Cline has won the Chuck Chadwell Customer Advocacy Award from GE Aviation and the Edison Award for outstanding engineering from GE. He has been an active donor and made a gift to help relocate the wind tunnel on Trine's campus. He serves on the advisory board for Trine's mechanical and aeronautical engineering programs, and he and his wife actively support an annual scholarship in their name.
The Outstanding Young Alumni Award was presented to Kelsey Ford, a 2010 elementary education alumna who lives in Metamora, Ohio.
The Outstanding Young Alumni Award is presented to an alumnus or alumna 40 years of age or younger who the Alumni Board and university administration recognizes as an accomplished professional and role model in their chosen career, community activism and active support of Trine University.
Ford currently teaches fifth grade English Language Arts at Evergreen Elementary in Metamora, Ohio. Since graduating, she has received Teacher of the Year twice (2017-2018 and 2020-2021).
She serves on the Trine Franks School of Education Stakeholder Advisory Committee and has coached eighth-grade volleyball for eight years and volunteer coached girls youth basketball for three. While a student at Trine, she was a member of Kappa Sigma Alpha sorority and a student athlete.
