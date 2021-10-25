MUNCIE — Terry Coleman, director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks, received the Ball State University Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department’s Award of Distinction at its annual banquet on Oct. 8.
Coleman has been with DNR for 42 years, starting as a seasonal worker at Pokagon State Park the day after he graduated high school. He graduated from Ball State in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and biology, and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including assistant property manager, property manager, north region manager and deputy director of operations. He also worked two years for Ohio state parks.
“Terry’s experience and depth of understanding of the value of our state parks and what it takes to operate them is outstanding,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “I am very glad that his alma mater has recognized his knowledge and leadership skills with this award.”
In October 2020, Coleman became the first director of the Division of State Parks to be promoted from within the division.
Coleman has continued to be involved with Ball State during his professional career. He’s served for more than 20 years on the NREM Alumni Constituent Board of Directors and for more than 10 years on the BSU Alumni Council, including serving as its president in 2011. His son, Justin, daughter, Lauren, and daughter in-law, Sara Sandifer Coleman, are all Ball State graduates.
Coleman formerly lived many years in rural Fremont with his wife, Angola native Pam (Adams) Coleman. Their children are both Fremont High School graduates. Terry and Pam Coleman currently live in the Indianapolis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.