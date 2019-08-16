Mechanic Street closing for sewer repair
ANGOLA — Mechanic Street between Williams Street and North Wayne Street will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with closures lasting approximately three days starting on Monday.
A contractor for the city will be completing sanitary sewer repairs during these times.
Access to businesses on Mechanic Street will be maintained but other traffic is asked to take an alternate route.
