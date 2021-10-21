BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Board of Education for Prairie Heights Community School Corp. approved its projected 2022 budget, a four year bus replacement plan and a two year capital project plan Monday.
With a projected total budget of $20,389,722 for 2022, Prairie Heights outlined the estimated amounts for each of its funds within the budget: max levy for school operations, $3,947,900; property tax cap credit, $13,180; rainy day, $1,200,000 and education, $11,025,000.
Approved by voters in 2018, the budget estimates a 14.25% increase in the referendum fund from $1,750,566 to an estimated $2,000,000 in 2022. Prairie Heights collects tax levy funding from Jackson, Orland, Salem and Millgrove Townships and Hudson-Sal Corp.
Also expected to increase are the debt service and operations funds by 2.87% and 5.42%, respectfully.
From 2022 to 2026, the board approved the gradual replacement of its 19 buses, five of which are special education cooperatives, projected to cost $1,598,000.
The board further approved a capital project plan, consisting of capital acquisitions, expected to be acquired within three years, and proposed projects at each of the buildings, and its surrounding properties, from 2022-2024.
To view the complete capital project plan, visit the district’s website at ph.k12.in.us.
The board meets again for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15 in the administration office, located at 0305 S. 1150 E., LaGrange.
